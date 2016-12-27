Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221949
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 5, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5EO

Ward

Tara Maroon
3360 Delmar Dr.
Rocky River OH 44116

Applicant

Kathleen Maroon
3360 Delmar Dr.
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Patricia Jane Schraff
Schraff & King
2802 SOM Center Road
Willoughby Hills OH 44094

Text

2016 GRD 221949—Re: Tara Maroon. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. P. J. Schraff, atty.
