Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 27, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221949
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 5, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5EO
Ward
Tara Maroon
3360 Delmar Dr.Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant
Kathleen Maroon
3360 Delmar Dr.Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Schraff & King
2802 SOM Center Road
Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Text2016 GRD 221949—Re: Tara Maroon. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. P. J. Schraff, atty.
