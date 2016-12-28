Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221952
Date Died
November 28, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Gary Alan Ray
23233 Grist Mill Ct
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Applicant

Donald E. Ray
610 State Street
Elyria OH 44035
Applicant's Attorney
Richard Arthur Myers Jr.
Richard A. Myers, Jr. & Associates, LLC
4700 Rockside Road
Cleveland OH 44131

Fiduciary

Donald E. Ray
610 State Street
Elyria OH 44035
Fiduciary's Attorney
Richard Arthur Myers Jr.
Richard A. Myers, Jr. & Associates, LLC
4700 Rockside Road
Cleveland OH 44131

Text

2016 EST 221952—Estate of Gary Alan Ray. Application to administer estate filed. R. A. Myers, Jr., atty.
