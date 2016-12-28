Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221952
- Date Died
- November 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Gary Alan Ray
23233 Grist Mill CtOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Monday, November 28, 2016
Applicant
Donald E. Ray
610 State StreetElyria OH 44035
Applicant's Attorney
Richard A. Myers, Jr. & Associates, LLC
4700 Rockside Road
Cleveland OH 44131
Fiduciary
Donald E. Ray
610 State StreetElyria OH 44035
Fiduciary's Attorney
Richard A. Myers, Jr. & Associates, LLC
4700 Rockside Road
Cleveland OH 44131
Text2016 EST 221952—Estate of Gary Alan Ray. Application to administer estate filed. R. A. Myers, Jr., atty.
