Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221953
- Date Died
- October 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Sandra W. Turner
406 West Glengary CircleHighland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Charles N. Higgins Jr.-Attorney at Law
9930 Johnnycake Ridge Road
Mentor OH 44060-6771
Decedent
Bruce F. Turner
406 West Glengary CircleHighland Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Friday, October 21, 2016
Fiduciary
Sandra W. Turner
406 West Glengary CircleHighland Heights OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Charles N. Higgins Jr.-Attorney at Law
9930 Johnnycake Ridge Road
Mentor OH 44060-6771
Surviving Spouse
Sandra W. Turner
406 West Glengary CircleHighland Hts. OH 44143
Text2016 EST 221953—Estate of Bruce F. Turner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. N. Higgins, Jr., atty.
