Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221953
Date Died
October 21, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Sandra W. Turner
406 West Glengary Circle
Highland Heights OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Charles Nelson Higgins Jr.
Charles N. Higgins Jr.-Attorney at Law
9930 Johnnycake Ridge Road
Mentor OH 44060-6771

Decedent

Bruce F. Turner
406 West Glengary Circle
Highland Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Friday, October 21, 2016

Fiduciary

Sandra W. Turner
406 West Glengary Circle
Highland Heights OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Charles Nelson Higgins Jr.
Charles N. Higgins Jr.-Attorney at Law
9930 Johnnycake Ridge Road
Mentor OH 44060-6771

Surviving Spouse

Sandra W. Turner
406 West Glengary Circle
Highland Hts. OH 44143

Text

2016 EST 221953—Estate of Bruce F. Turner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. N. Higgins, Jr., atty.
