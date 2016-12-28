Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221958
Date Died
December 8, 2015
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Patricia A. Weeden
3470 East 110th Street
Cleveland OH 44104

Date Died :Tuesday, December 8, 2015

Applicant

Timberly S. Priest
4668 E. 88th Street
Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Candace Marie Pollock
Hahn & Pollock, LLC
820 West Superior Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2016 EST 221958—Estate of Patricia A. Weeden. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. M. Pollock, atty.
