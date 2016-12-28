Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221958
- Date Died
- December 8, 2015
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Patricia A. Weeden
3470 East 110th StreetCleveland OH 44104
Applicant
Timberly S. Priest
4668 E. 88th StreetGarfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Hahn & Pollock, LLC
820 West Superior Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2016 EST 221958—Estate of Patricia A. Weeden. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. M. Pollock, atty.
