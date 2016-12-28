Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221959
Date Died
December 11, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Delano J. Rogers
1661 Grantwood Dr.
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Nicholas Edward Hurd
19870 Boston Rd.
Strongsville OH 44149

Decedent

Stacey Elizabeth Rogers
4257 West 36th Street
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Sunday, December 11, 2016

Fiduciary

Delano J. Rogers
1661 Grantwood Dr.
Parma OH 44134
Fiduciary's Attorney
Nicholas Edward Hurd
19870 Boston Rd.
Strongsville OH 44149

Text

2016 EST 221959—Estate of Stacey Elizabeth Rogers. Application to administer estate filed. N. E. Hurd, atty.
