Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221960
Date Died
December 3, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Margaret A. Foley
9461 Stonington Road
Parma Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Saturday, December 3, 2016

Applicant

Lawrence M. Foley
9617 Tilby Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
David William Toetz
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555

Fiduciary

Lawrence M. Foley
9617 Tilby Road
North Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
David William Toetz
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555

Text

2016 EST 221960—Estate of Margaret A. Foley. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. W. Toetz, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 