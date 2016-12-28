Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221960
- Date Died
- December 3, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Margaret A. Foley
9461 Stonington RoadParma Heights OH 44130
Applicant
Lawrence M. Foley
9617 Tilby RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant's Attorney
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555
Fiduciary
Lawrence M. Foley
9617 Tilby RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary's Attorney
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555
Text2016 EST 221960—Estate of Margaret A. Foley. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. W. Toetz, atty.
