Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221961
- Date Died
- October 2, 2015
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Andrew N. Loya
2506 Torrington AvenueParma OH 44134
Date Died :Friday, October 2, 2015
Applicant
Elizabeth Loya
2506 Torrington AvenueParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555
Text2016 EST 221961—Estate of Andrew N. Loya Sr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. W. Toetz, atty.
About your information and the public record.