Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221961
Date Died
October 2, 2015
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Andrew N. Loya
2506 Torrington Avenue
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Friday, October 2, 2015

Applicant

Elizabeth Loya
2506 Torrington Avenue
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
David William Toetz
Pearl-Arden Bldg. Suite #203
Parma OH 44129-2555

Text

2016 EST 221961—Estate of Andrew N. Loya Sr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. W. Toetz, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 