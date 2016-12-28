Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221963
- Date Died
- March 29, 2013
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Arline H. Borgman
11350 Sharon DriveParma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Boyko & Dobeck
7393 Broadview Road
Seven Hills OH 44131
Decedent
Harold C. Borgman
11350 Sharon DriveParma OH 44130
Date Died :Friday, March 29, 2013
Text2016 EST 221963—Estate of Harold C. Borgman. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. A. Boyko, atty.
