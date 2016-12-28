Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221965
- Date Died
- October 28, 2009
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Marie Lena See
605 Bradley RoadBay Village OH 44140
Applicant
John P. Koscianski
5700 Pearl Rd. #302Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Text2016 EST 221965—Estate of Marie Lena See. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
