Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221965
Date Died
October 28, 2009
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Marie Lena See
605 Bradley Road
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Wednesday, October 28, 2009

Applicant

John P. Koscianski
5700 Pearl Rd. #302
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Text

2016 EST 221965—Estate of Marie Lena See. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 