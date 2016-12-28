Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221966
- Date Died
- September 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Robin E. Graves
19353 Riverview AvenueRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Office of Victoria L Fedor CoLPA
118 West Streetsboro Road
Hudson OH 44236
Decedent
Corinne King
3875 Wooster RoadRocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2016 EST 221966—Estate of Corinne King. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. V. L. Fedor, atty.
