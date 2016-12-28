Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221966
Date Died
September 21, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Robin E. Graves
19353 Riverview Avenue
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Victoria Lynn Fedor
The Law Office of Victoria L Fedor CoLPA
118 West Streetsboro Road
Hudson OH 44236

Decedent

Corinne King
3875 Wooster Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Fiduciary

Robin E. Graves
19353 Riverview Avenue
Rocky River OH 44116
Fiduciary's Attorney
Victoria Lynn Fedor
The Law Office of Victoria L Fedor CoLPA
118 West Streetsboro Road
Hudson OH 44236

Text

2016 EST 221966—Estate of Corinne King. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. V. L. Fedor, atty.
