Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221968
- Date Died
- December 5, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Commissioner
Karen Scorzino
253 Prestwick Dr.Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant
Karen Scorzino
253 Prestwick Dr.Broadview Heights OH 44147
Decedent
Theresa Germana
5721 Som Center Rd.Solon OH 44139
Text2016 EST 221968—Estate of Theresa Germana. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed.
