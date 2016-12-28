Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221968
Date Died
December 5, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Commissioner

Karen Scorzino
253 Prestwick Dr.
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Applicant

Karen Scorzino
253 Prestwick Dr.
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Decedent

Theresa Germana
5721 Som Center Rd.
Solon OH 44139

Date Died :Monday, December 5, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221968—Estate of Theresa Germana. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 