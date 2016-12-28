Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221975
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 26, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Barbara F. Nelson
524 East 112th Street
Cleveland OH 44108

Ward

Ronnie Lee Nelson
524 East 112th Street
Cleveland OH 44108

Next of Kin

Michael Nelson
58 Berwyn Drive
Bedford OH 44146

Next of Kin

Patricia Nelson
326 Bridgeport Trail
Cleveland OH 44143

Next of Kin

Rick Nelson
524 East 112th Street
Cleveland OH 44108

Next of Kin

Claudine Nelson
524 East 112th Street
Cleveland OH 44108

Text

2016 GRD 221975—Re: Ronnie Lee Nelson. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
