Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221975
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 26, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Barbara F. Nelson
524 East 112th StreetCleveland OH 44108
Ward
Ronnie Lee Nelson
524 East 112th StreetCleveland OH 44108
Next of Kin
Michael Nelson
58 Berwyn DriveBedford OH 44146
Next of Kin
Patricia Nelson
326 Bridgeport TrailCleveland OH 44143
Next of Kin
Rick Nelson
524 East 112th StreetCleveland OH 44108
Next of Kin
Claudine Nelson
524 East 112th StreetCleveland OH 44108
Text2016 GRD 221975—Re: Ronnie Lee Nelson. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
