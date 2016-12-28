Date Filed Wednesday, December 28, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221983 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died December 25, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2016 EST 221983—Estate of Eva A. Cannon. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. J. Wargo, Jr., atty.