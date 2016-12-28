Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221983
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- December 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Glenn Cannon
232 Abbey LaneGeneva IL 60134
Applicant's Attorney
Wargo and Wargo Co., L.P.A.
30 Park Drive
Berea OH 44017-1506
Decedent
Eva A. Cannon
436 N. Rocky River DriveBerea OH 44017
Fiduciary
Glenn Cannon
232 Abbey LaneGeneva IL 60134
Fiduciary's Attorney
Wargo and Wargo Co., L.P.A.
30 Park Drive
Berea OH 44017-1506
Text2016 EST 221983—Estate of Eva A. Cannon. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. J. Wargo, Jr., atty.
