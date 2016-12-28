Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221983
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
December 25, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Glenn Cannon
232 Abbey Lane
Geneva IL 60134
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Wargo Jr.
Wargo and Wargo Co., L.P.A.
30 Park Drive
Berea OH 44017-1506

Decedent

Eva A. Cannon
436 N. Rocky River Drive
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Sunday, December 25, 2016

Fiduciary

Glenn Cannon
232 Abbey Lane
Geneva IL 60134
Fiduciary's Attorney
John Joseph Wargo Jr.
Wargo and Wargo Co., L.P.A.
30 Park Drive
Berea OH 44017-1506

Text

2016 EST 221983—Estate of Eva A. Cannon. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. J. J. Wargo, Jr., atty.
