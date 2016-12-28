Date Filed Wednesday, December 28, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221988 Date Died September 16, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Mar 28, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2016 EST 221988—Estate of Amelia Tursic. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.