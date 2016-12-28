Probate
- Wednesday, December 28, 2016
- 2016EST221988
- September 16, 2016
ESTATE HEARINGMar 28, 2017 10:00 AM
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Bernadette Russ
2900 Erich DriveWickliffe OH 44092
Decedent
Amelia Tursic
St Augustine Manor, 7801 Detroit RoadCleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Friday, September 16, 2016
Text2016 EST 221988—Estate of Amelia Tursic. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
