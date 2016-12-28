Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221988
Date Died
September 16, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Mar 28, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Bernadette Russ
2900 Erich Drive
Wickliffe OH 44092

Decedent

Amelia Tursic
St Augustine Manor, 7801 Detroit Road
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Friday, September 16, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221988—Estate of Amelia Tursic. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Mar. 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
