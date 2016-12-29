Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221991
Date Died
November 25, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Joan T. Lenczewski
13 Overlook Place
Bedford OH 44146

Applicant

Daniel Lenczewski
6276 S.r. 18, E.
New London OH 44851
Applicant's Attorney
James Nicholas Harding
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
303 Columbus Rd
Bedford OH 44146

Fiduciary

Daniel Lenczewski
6276 S.r. 18, E.
New London OH 44851
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Nicholas Harding
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
303 Columbus Rd
Bedford OH 44146

Text

2016 EST 221991—Estate of Joan T. Lenczewski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. N. Harding, atty.
