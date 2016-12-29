Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221991
- Date Died
- November 25, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Joan T. Lenczewski
13 Overlook PlaceBedford OH 44146
Date Died :Friday, November 25, 2016
Applicant
Daniel Lenczewski
6276 S.r. 18, E.New London OH 44851
Applicant's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
303 Columbus Rd
Bedford OH 44146
Fiduciary
Daniel Lenczewski
6276 S.r. 18, E.New London OH 44851
Fiduciary's Attorney
James N. Harding, Attorney At Law
303 Columbus Rd
Bedford OH 44146
Text2016 EST 221991—Estate of Joan T. Lenczewski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. N. Harding, atty.
