Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221992
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $450,000.00
- Date Died
- November 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Blvd Suite 305Pepper Pike OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Decedent
Christine Young
4480 Brookton Rd.Cleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Thursday, November 24, 2016
Text2016 EST 221992—Estate of Christine Young. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $450,000.00. K. T. Joseph, atty.
