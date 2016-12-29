Date Filed Thursday, December 29, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221992 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $450,000.00 Date Died November 24, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2016 EST 221992—Estate of Christine Young. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $450,000.00. K. T. Joseph, atty.