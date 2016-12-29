Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221992
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$450,000.00
Date Died
November 24, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Sarah Lukwinski-Shemo
29425 Chagrin Blvd Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Decedent

Christine Young
4480 Brookton Rd.
Cleveland OH 44128

Date Died :Thursday, November 24, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221992—Estate of Christine Young. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $450,000.00. K. T. Joseph, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 