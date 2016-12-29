Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Case Number
2016EST222001
Date Died
February 18, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Theresa Mcgarry
22976 Maple Ridge Road #201
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Thursday, February 18, 2016

Applicant

Kristin Graham
6707 State Road
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Dennis Gene Mille
Phillips & Mille Co., L.P.A.
7530 Lucerne Drive
Cleveland OH 44130-6557

Text

2016 EST 222001—Estate of Theresa McGarry. Will admitted to probate. D. G. Mille, atty.
