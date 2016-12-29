Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Case Number
2016EST222008
Date Died
December 14, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Mary Ann Orzech
804 Seattle Slew
Albuquerque NM 87123
Applicant's Attorney
James Edward Tavens
The Law Office of James E. Tavens Co LPA
23611 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Stanley Francis Orzech
15095 Ridge Road
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Fiduciary

Mary Ann Orzech
804 Seattle Slew
Albuquerque NM 87123
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Edward Tavens
The Law Office of James E. Tavens Co LPA
23611 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2016 EST 222008—Estate of Stanley Francis Orzech. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. E. Tavens, atty.
