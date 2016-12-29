Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 29, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST222008
- Date Died
- December 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Mary Ann Orzech
804 Seattle SlewAlbuquerque NM 87123
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Office of James E. Tavens Co LPA
23611 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Stanley Francis Orzech
15095 Ridge RoadNorth Royalton OH 44133
Text2016 EST 222008—Estate of Stanley Francis Orzech. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. E. Tavens, atty.
