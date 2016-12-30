Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST222012
- Date Died
- December 24, 2010
- Filing Code
- PLW
Decedent
Alma M. Mcgrath
17404 Schenely Ave.Cleveland OH 44119
Date Died :Friday, December 24, 2010
Applicant
Michael Mcgrath
17404 Schenely AvenueCleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123
Fiduciary
Michael Mcgrath
17404 Schenely AvenueCleveland OH 44119
Fiduciary's Attorney
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123
Text2016 EST 222012—Estate of Alma M. McGrath. Application to probate lost will filed. S. E. Gonakis, Jr., atty.
