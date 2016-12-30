Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 30, 2016
Case Number
2016EST222012
Date Died
December 24, 2010
Filing Code
PLW

Decedent

Alma M. Mcgrath
17404 Schenely Ave.
Cleveland OH 44119

Date Died :Friday, December 24, 2010

Applicant

Michael Mcgrath
17404 Schenely Avenue
Cleveland OH 44119
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros Emanuel Gonakis Jr.
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123

Fiduciary

Michael Mcgrath
17404 Schenely Avenue
Cleveland OH 44119
Fiduciary's Attorney
Spiros Emanuel Gonakis Jr.
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2016 EST 222012—Estate of Alma M. McGrath. Application to probate lost will filed. S. E. Gonakis, Jr., atty.
