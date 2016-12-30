Date Filed Friday, December 30, 2016 Case Number 2016EST222017 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died October 8, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2016 EST 222017—Estate of Isabelle J. Bruckman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. C. McSherry, atty.