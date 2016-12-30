Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST222017
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- October 8, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Ann Marie Burns
44 Beach Wood RoadFernandina Beach FL 32034
Applicant's Attorney
McSherry & Co, LPA
529 E Washington St
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Decedent
Isabelle J. Bruckman
4952 Glenlyn RoadLyndhurst OH 44124
Text2016 EST 222017—Estate of Isabelle J. Bruckman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. C. McSherry, atty.
