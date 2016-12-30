Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 30, 2016
Case Number
2016EST222017
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
October 8, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Ann Marie Burns
44 Beach Wood Road
Fernandina Beach FL 32034
Applicant's Attorney
James Covell McSherry
McSherry & Co, LPA
529 E Washington St
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Decedent

Isabelle J. Bruckman
4952 Glenlyn Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Text

2016 EST 222017—Estate of Isabelle J. Bruckman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. J. C. McSherry, atty.
