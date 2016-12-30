Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST222018
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $214,000.00
- Date Died
- October 31, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Catherine Agnes Hyshak
22199 Center Ridge RoadWestlake OH 44116
Date Died :Monday, October 31, 2016
Applicant
Raymond Hicks
189 1/2 Depot StreetWellington OH 44090
Applicant's Attorney
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary
Raymond Hicks
189 1/2 Depot StreetWellington OH 44090
Fiduciary's Attorney
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2016 EST 222018—Estate of Catherine Agnes Hyshak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $214,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. M. McMeechan, atty.
