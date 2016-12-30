Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 30, 2016
Case Number
2016EST222018
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$214,000.00
Date Died
October 31, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Catherine Agnes Hyshak
22199 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44116

Date Died :Monday, October 31, 2016

Applicant

Raymond Hicks
189 1/2 Depot Street
Wellington OH 44090
Applicant's Attorney
Allison Mantz McMeechan
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

Raymond Hicks
189 1/2 Depot Street
Wellington OH 44090
Fiduciary's Attorney
Allison Mantz McMeechan
Reminger Co., LPA
101 West Prospect Ave.
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2016 EST 222018—Estate of Catherine Agnes Hyshak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $214,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. M. McMeechan, atty.
