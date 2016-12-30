Date Filed Friday, December 30, 2016 Case Number 2016EST222018 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $214,000.00 Date Died October 31, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2016 EST 222018—Estate of Catherine Agnes Hyshak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $214,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. A. M. McMeechan, atty.