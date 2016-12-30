Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 30, 2016
Case Number
2016EST222025
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
December 6, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Peter Whalen
357 River Road
Morrison TN 37357
Applicant's Attorney
John Michael McDermott
McDermott & McDermott Company, L.P.A.
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

Helen M. Murway
38 Nantucket Row
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Tuesday, December 6, 2016

Text

2016 EST 222025—Estate of Helen M. Murway. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. J. M. McDermott, atty.
