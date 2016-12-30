Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST222025
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- December 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Peter Whalen
357 River RoadMorrison TN 37357
Applicant's Attorney
McDermott & McDermott Company, L.P.A.
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Decedent
Helen M. Murway
38 Nantucket RowRocky River OH 44116
Text2016 EST 222025—Estate of Helen M. Murway. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. J. M. McDermott, atty.
