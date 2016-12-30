Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST222026
- Date Died
- February 27, 2014
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Paul Brian Margolis
7601 Valley Villas Dr.Parma OH 44130
Date Died :Thursday, February 27, 2014
Applicant
Gladys Margolis
7601 Valley Villas Dr.Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary
Gladys Margolis
7601 Valley Villas Dr.Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Text2016 EST 222026—Estate of Paul Brian Margolis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
About your information and the public record.