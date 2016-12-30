Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 30, 2016
Case Number
2016EST222026
Date Died
February 27, 2014
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Paul Brian Margolis
7601 Valley Villas Dr.
Parma OH 44130

Date Died :Thursday, February 27, 2014

Applicant

Gladys Margolis
7601 Valley Villas Dr.
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Fiduciary

Gladys Margolis
7601 Valley Villas Dr.
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Text

2016 EST 222026—Estate of Paul Brian Margolis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
