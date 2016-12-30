Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST222028
- Date Died
- October 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Applicant
William F. Beal
12900 Lake Avenue, #1221Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Shinn Lanter, LLP
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004
Decedent
Ann V. Beal
12900 Lake Avenue, #1221Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Sunday, October 30, 2016
Text2016 EST 222028—Estate of Ann V. Beal. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. M. L. Shinn, atty.
About your information and the public record.