Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 30, 2016
Case Number
2016EST222028
Date Died
October 30, 2016
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Applicant

William F. Beal
12900 Lake Avenue, #1221
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Maria Louise Shinn
Shinn Lanter, LLP
12511 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107-5004

Decedent

Ann V. Beal
12900 Lake Avenue, #1221
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Sunday, October 30, 2016

Text

2016 EST 222028—Estate of Ann V. Beal. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. M. L. Shinn, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 