Date Filed Friday, December 30, 2016 Case Number 2016EST222030 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $100,000.00 Date Died December 28, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2016 EST 222030—Estate of Barbara L. Slodic. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. S. S. Cox, atty.