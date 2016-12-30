Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 30, 2016
Case Number
2016EST222030
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$100,000.00
Date Died
December 28, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Fiduciary

Sue Atkinson
11560 Robin Wood Lane
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Fiduciary's Attorney
Steven St. Leger Cox
Roetzel & Andress
222 South Main Street
Akron OH 44308

Decedent

Barbara L. Slodic
8300 Weise Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Text

2016 EST 222030—Estate of Barbara L. Slodic. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. S. S. Cox, atty.
