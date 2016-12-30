Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST222030
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $100,000.00
- Date Died
- December 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Fiduciary
Sue Atkinson
11560 Robin Wood LaneChagrin Falls OH 44023
Fiduciary's Attorney
Roetzel & Andress
222 South Main Street
Akron OH 44308
Decedent
Barbara L. Slodic
8300 Weise RoadBrecksville OH 44141
Date Died :Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Text2016 EST 222030—Estate of Barbara L. Slodic. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $100,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. S. S. Cox, atty.
About your information and the public record.