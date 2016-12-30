Date Filed Friday, December 30, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD222033 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Feb 2, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2016 GRD 222033—Re: Samuel Dues. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. D. N. Patterson, atty.