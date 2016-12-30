Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 30, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD222033
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 2, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

David N. Patterson
33579 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
David Nelson Patterson
David N. Patterson
33579 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby OH 44094-3199

Ward

Samuel Dues
1147 M Ferman Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Text

2016 GRD 222033—Re: Samuel Dues. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. D. N. Patterson, atty.
