Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD222033
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 2, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
David N. Patterson
33579 Euclid AvenueWilloughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
David N. Patterson
33579 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby OH 44094-3199
Ward
Samuel Dues
1147 M Ferman AvenueCleveland OH 44111
Text2016 GRD 222033—Re: Samuel Dues. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. D. N. Patterson, atty.
