Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 30, 2016
Case Number
2016EST222035
Date Died
December 21, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

John S. Szabo
10636 Stonehinge Cr
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Applicant

Kenneth J. Laino
1375 E. Ninth Street, Suite 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Kenneth James Laino
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, 9th Fl
Cleveland OH 44114

Fiduciary

Kenneth J. Laino
1375 E. Ninth Street, Suite 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kenneth James Laino
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, 9th Fl
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 EST 222035—Estate of John S. Szabo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. J. Laino, atty.
