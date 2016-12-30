Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST222035
- Date Died
- December 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
John S. Szabo
10636 Stonehinge CrNorth Royalton OH 44133
Applicant
Kenneth J. Laino
1375 E. Ninth Street, Suite 900Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, 9th Fl
Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary
Kenneth J. Laino
1375 E. Ninth Street, Suite 900Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, 9th Fl
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 EST 222035—Estate of John S. Szabo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. J. Laino, atty.
