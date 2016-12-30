Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 30, 2016
Case Number
2016EST222036
Date Died
July 13, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Winifred R. Awarski
3525 Tuttle Ave.
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Erin Adams Armstrong
Armstrong Law Offices
17407 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111

Decedent

John M. Awarski
3525 Tuttle Ave.
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Wednesday, July 13, 2016

Text

2016 EST 222036—Estate of John M. Awarski. Application to administer estate filed. E. A. Armstrong, atty.
