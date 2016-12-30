Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST222036
- Date Died
- July 13, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Winifred R. Awarski
3525 Tuttle Ave.Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Armstrong Law Offices
17407 Lorain Avenue
Cleveland OH 44111
Decedent
John M. Awarski
3525 Tuttle Ave.Cleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Wednesday, July 13, 2016
Text2016 EST 222036—Estate of John M. Awarski. Application to administer estate filed. E. A. Armstrong, atty.
