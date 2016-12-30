Date Filed Friday, December 30, 2016 Case Number 2016MSC222037 Hearing NAME CHANGE HEARING Feb 13, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code CHGM

Text 2016 MSC 222037—Re: Trishtan Janae Starkey. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Feb. 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.