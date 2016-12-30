Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016MSC222037
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGFeb 13, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Trishtan Janae Starkey
12016 Martin Luther King Blvd.Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant
Geanine Necole Rogers
12016 Martin Luther King DriveCleveland OH 44105
New Name
Trishtan Janae Rogers
12016 Martin Luther King Blvd.Cleveland OH 44105
Text2016 MSC 222037—Re: Trishtan Janae Starkey. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Feb. 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
