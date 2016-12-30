Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 30, 2016
Case Number
2016MSC222037
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Feb 13, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Trishtan Janae Starkey
12016 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44105

Applicant

Geanine Necole Rogers
12016 Martin Luther King Drive
Cleveland OH 44105

New Name

Trishtan Janae Rogers
12016 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2016 MSC 222037—Re: Trishtan Janae Starkey. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Feb. 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
