Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222040
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- December 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Kenneth G. Preston
1256a Marks RoadValley City OH 44280
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin M. Preston Co., LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Mark Alan Nichols
3133 Olmsted DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Fiduciary
Kenneth G. Preston
1256a Marks RoadValley City OH 44280
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kevin M. Preston Co., LPA
565 W. Bagley Road
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 EST 222040—Estate of Mark Alan Nichols. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. K. M. Preston, atty.
About your information and the public record.