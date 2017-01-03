Date Filed Tuesday, January 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222040 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died December 20, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 222040—Estate of Mark Alan Nichols. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. K. M. Preston, atty.