Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222045
- Date Died
- December 10, 2016
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 14, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Clarence Edward Newby
10410 Adams Avenue, Floor 1Cleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Saturday, December 10, 2016
Applicant
James Lampkin
1491 E. 191st Street, Apt. 505Euclid OH 44117
Text2017 EST 222045—Estate of Clarence Edward Newby. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 14, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
