Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222045
Date Died
December 10, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 14, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Clarence Edward Newby
10410 Adams Avenue, Floor 1
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Saturday, December 10, 2016

Applicant

James Lampkin
1491 E. 191st Street, Apt. 505
Euclid OH 44117

Text

2017 EST 222045—Estate of Clarence Edward Newby. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 14, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
