Date Filed Tuesday, January 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222045 Date Died December 10, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Feb 14, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 222045—Estate of Clarence Edward Newby. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 14, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.