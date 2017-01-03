Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222049
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $200,000.00
- Date Died
- December 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Austin Stephanoff
11041 Schwab Dr.Parma OH 44130
Date Died :Friday, December 9, 2016
Applicant
Susan M. Stephanoff
200 Hoyt Block 700 Saint Clair Ave WestCleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Stephanoff Rennillo LLC
700 St. Clair Avenue West
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 222049—Estate of Austin Stephanoff. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. S. M. Stephanoff, atty.
