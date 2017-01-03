Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222049
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$200,000.00
Date Died
December 9, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Austin Stephanoff
11041 Schwab Dr.
Parma OH 44130

Date Died :Friday, December 9, 2016

Applicant

Susan M. Stephanoff
200 Hoyt Block 700 Saint Clair Ave West
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Susan Marie Stephanoff
Stephanoff Rennillo LLC
700 St. Clair Avenue West
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 222049—Estate of Austin Stephanoff. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. S. M. Stephanoff, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 