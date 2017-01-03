Date Filed Tuesday, January 3, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222049 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $200,000.00 Date Died December 9, 2016 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 222049—Estate of Austin Stephanoff. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. S. M. Stephanoff, atty.