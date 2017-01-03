Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222054
- Date Died
- July 4, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 1, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- AD8
Applicant
Lucas K. Palmer
222 South Main StreetAkron OH 44308
Applicant's Attorney
Roetzel & Andress, LPA
222 South Main Street
Akron OH 44308
Decedent
Preston S. Moss
5575 Oakwood AvenueMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Monday, July 4, 2016
Text2017 EST 222054—Estate of Preston S. Moss. Set for hearing Feb. 1, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. L. K. Palmer, atty.
About your information and the public record.