Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222054
Date Died
July 4, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 1, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
AD8

Applicant

Lucas K. Palmer
222 South Main Street
Akron OH 44308
Applicant's Attorney
Lucas Keith Palmer
Roetzel & Andress, LPA
222 South Main Street
Akron OH 44308

Decedent

Preston S. Moss
5575 Oakwood Avenue
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 EST 222054—Estate of Preston S. Moss. Set for hearing Feb. 1, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. L. K. Palmer, atty.
