Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222055
- Date Died
- November 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Joan C. Mensen
30223 Chatham Point DriveBay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Valore & Gordillo, LLP
21055 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44126
Decedent
Louis H. Mensen
30223 Chatham Point DriveBay Village OH 44140
Date Died :Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Surviving Spouse
Joan C. Mensen
30223 Chatham Point DriveBay Village OH 44140
Fiduciary
Joan C. Mensen
30223 Chatham Point DriveBay Village OH 44140
Fiduciary's Attorney
Valore & Gordillo, LLP
21055 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44126
Text2017 EST 222055—Estate of Louis H. Mensen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Valore, atty.
