Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222055
Date Died
November 15, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Joan C. Mensen
30223 Chatham Point Drive
Bay Village OH 44140
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Anthony Valore
Valore & Gordillo, LLP
21055 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44126

Decedent

Louis H. Mensen
30223 Chatham Point Drive
Bay Village OH 44140

Date Died :Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Surviving Spouse

Joan C. Mensen
30223 Chatham Point Drive
Bay Village OH 44140

Fiduciary

Joan C. Mensen
30223 Chatham Point Drive
Bay Village OH 44140
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph Anthony Valore
Valore & Gordillo, LLP
21055 Lorain Road
Cleveland OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 222055—Estate of Louis H. Mensen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. A. Valore, atty.
