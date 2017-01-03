Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222056
Date Died
October 7, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Decedent

Florentine Hummel
76060 Antoinette Drive
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Friday, October 7, 2016

Applicant

Josef Hummel
76060 Antoinette Drive
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
James Scott Aussem
Cavitch Familo & Durkin, LPA
1300 East Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 222056—Estate of Florentine Hummel. Will admitted to probate. J. S. Aussem, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 