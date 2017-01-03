Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222056
- Date Died
- October 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Decedent
Florentine Hummel
76060 Antoinette DriveParma OH 44129
Applicant
Josef Hummel
76060 Antoinette DriveParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch Familo & Durkin, LPA
1300 East Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 222056—Estate of Florentine Hummel. Will admitted to probate. J. S. Aussem, atty.
