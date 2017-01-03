Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, January 3, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222057
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- October 2, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Dorothy Thompson
415 East 222nd St., Apt. C-21Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Goldstein & Goldstein, Co. L.P.A.
55 Public Square, Ste 2075
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Annie Gullatt
415 East 222nd St., Apt. C-21Euclid OH 44123
Text2017 EST 222057—Estate of Annie Gullatt. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. D. Goldstein, atty.
