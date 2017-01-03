Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222057
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
October 2, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Dorothy Thompson
415 East 222nd St., Apt. C-21
Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Drew Goldstein
Goldstein & Goldstein, Co. L.P.A.
55 Public Square, Ste 2075
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Annie Gullatt
415 East 222nd St., Apt. C-21
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2017 EST 222057—Estate of Annie Gullatt. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. D. Goldstein, atty.
