Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222062
Date Died
October 19, 2007
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Serena Ellis
499 E. 108th St.
Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy John Howard
Timothy J. Howard, Attorney at Law
8224 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060

Decedent

Walter Simpson
10515 Englewood Ave.
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Friday, October 19, 2007

Text

2017 EST 222062—Estate of Walter Simpson Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. J. Howard, atty.
