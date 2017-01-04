Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222065
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- September 3, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Susquehanna Whitefeather
1389 Giel Avenue, Apt. 11Lakewood OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Slater & Zurz
One Cascade Plaza
Akron OH 44308
Decedent
Nathaniel G. White
4401 W. 150th StreetCleveland OH 44135
Text2017 EST 222065—Estate of Nathaniel G. White. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. E. C. Pullekins, atty.
