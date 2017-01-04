Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222065
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
September 3, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Susquehanna Whitefeather
1389 Giel Avenue, Apt. 11
Lakewood OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Edward Charles Pullekins
Slater & Zurz
One Cascade Plaza
Akron OH 44308

Decedent

Nathaniel G. White
4401 W. 150th Street
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Saturday, September 3, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222065—Estate of Nathaniel G. White. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. E. C. Pullekins, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 