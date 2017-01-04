Date Filed Wednesday, January 4, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222065 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died September 3, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 222065—Estate of Nathaniel G. White. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. E. C. Pullekins, atty.