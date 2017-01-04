Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222067
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 31, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GDAGS

Applicant

Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103

Other

Pauline Rice
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Ward

Pauline Carr
13514 Coath Ave.
Cleveland OH 44120

Text

2017 GRD 222067—Re: Pauline Carr. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Jan. 31, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
