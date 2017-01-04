Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222067
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 31, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDAGS
Applicant
Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Other
Pauline Rice
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Ward
Pauline Carr
13514 Coath Ave.Cleveland OH 44120
Text2017 GRD 222067—Re: Pauline Carr. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Jan. 31, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
