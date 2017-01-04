Date Filed Wednesday, January 4, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD222067 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jan 31, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code GDAGS

Text 2017 GRD 222067—Re: Pauline Carr. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Jan. 31, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.