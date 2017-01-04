Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222075
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGFeb 2, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDAGS
Applicant
Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.Cleveland OH 44103
Ward
Linda Wells
University Hospital Richmond Heights, 27100 Chardon RoadRichmond Heights OH 44143
Text2017 GRD 222075—Re: Linda Wells. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Feb. 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
