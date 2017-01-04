Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222075
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Feb 2, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GDAGS

Applicant

Michael Garvey
4515 Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44103

Ward

Linda Wells
University Hospital Richmond Heights, 27100 Chardon Road
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Text

2017 GRD 222075—Re: Linda Wells. Application for appointment of guardian of incompetent person only filed. Set for hearing Feb. 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 