Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222077
- Date Died
- October 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Cary S. Vadnal
5007 Highland DriveWilloughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Deborah Loughner, LLC
8558A Mentor Ave
Mentor OH 44060
Decedent
Mary Vadnal
383 Halle DriveEuclid OH 44132
Date Died :Thursday, October 20, 2016
Fiduciary
Cary S. Vadnal
5007 Highland DriveWilloughby OH 44094
Fiduciary's Attorney
Deborah Loughner, LLC
8558A Mentor Ave
Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 EST 222077—Estate of Mary Vadnal. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. S. Loughner, atty.
