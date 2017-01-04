Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD222079
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 31, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Natural Father
Mike Barshick
1017 Oak St.Medina OH 44256
Ward
Michael Barshick
9895 Fair RoadStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant
Peggy Barshick
9895 Fair RoadStrongsville OH 44149
Text2017 GRD 222079—Re: Michael Barshick. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
