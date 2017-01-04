Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD222079
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 31, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Natural Father

Mike Barshick
1017 Oak St.
Medina OH 44256

Ward

Michael Barshick
9895 Fair Road
Strongsville OH 44149

Applicant

Peggy Barshick
9895 Fair Road
Strongsville OH 44149

Text

2017 GRD 222079—Re: Michael Barshick. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
