Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222081
- Date Died
- November 21, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 15, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Jeffrey C. Endress
17119 Madison Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Audrey Cheiky
20375 Center Ridge RoadRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Monday, November 21, 2016
Text2017 EST 222081—Estate of Audrey Cheiky. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. C. Endress, atty.
