Date Filed Wednesday, January 4, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222081 Date Died November 21, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Feb 15, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 222081—Estate of Audrey Cheiky. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. C. Endress, atty.