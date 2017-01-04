Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222081
Date Died
November 21, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 15, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Jeffrey C. Endress
17119 Madison Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Craig Endress
Endress & Endress, Co., L.P.A.
17119 Madison Ave
Lakewood OH 44107

Decedent

Audrey Cheiky
20375 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 222081—Estate of Audrey Cheiky. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. J. C. Endress, atty.
