Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222082
- Date Died
- November 19, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 15, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Elizabeth A. Shupp-Giallombardo
1022 Oakview DriveHighland Heights OH 44143-1907
Applicant's Attorney
John W. Bosco Company, L.P.A.
Paramount Bldg, 31815 Vine St
Willowick OH 44095
Decedent
Elizabeth M. Schupp
1022 Oakview DriveCleveland OH 44143
Date Died :Saturday, November 19, 2016
Text2017 EST 222082—Estate of Elizabeth M. Schupp. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. W. Bosco, atty.
