Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222082
Date Died
November 19, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 15, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Elizabeth A. Shupp-Giallombardo
1022 Oakview Drive
Highland Heights OH 44143-1907
Applicant's Attorney
John William Bosco
John W. Bosco Company, L.P.A.
Paramount Bldg, 31815 Vine St
Willowick OH 44095

Decedent

Elizabeth M. Schupp
1022 Oakview Drive
Cleveland OH 44143

Date Died :Saturday, November 19, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222082—Estate of Elizabeth M. Schupp. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Feb. 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. W. Bosco, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 