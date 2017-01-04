Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222085
- Date Died
- July 2, 2015
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Nan S. Arian
11242 Hampton Bay LaneConcord Twp OH 44077
Decedent
Barbara Diamond Schultz
3330 Warrensville Center RoadShaker Heights OH 44122
Date Died :Thursday, July 2, 2015
Surviving Spouse
Jay Schultz
3330 Warrensville Ctr Rd.Shaker Heights OH 44122
Fiduciary
Nan S. Arian
11242 Hampton Bay LaneConcord Twp OH 44077
Text2017 EST 222085—Estate of Barbara Diamond Schultz. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
