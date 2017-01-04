Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222089
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- October 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Elizabeth Goodwin
22050 Mastick RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Hazel Kortz
13756 Whitney RoadStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Saturday, October 22, 2016
Text2017 EST 222089—Estate of Hazel Kortz. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
About your information and the public record.