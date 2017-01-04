Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222089
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
October 22, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Elizabeth Goodwin
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Ann Goodwin
Goodwin & Bryan
22050 Mastick Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Hazel Kortz
13756 Whitney Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Saturday, October 22, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222089—Estate of Hazel Kortz. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. E. A. Goodwin, atty.
