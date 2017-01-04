Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222090
- Date Died
- December 27, 2015
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Judith L. Hessling
4470 W. Kemper Rd.Cincinnati OH 45251
Decedent
Jack G. Mcardle
9050 Ashwood CtOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Sunday, December 27, 2015
Commissioner
Judith L. Hessling
4470 W. Kemper Rd.Cincinnati OH 45251
Text2017 EST 222090—Estate of Jack G. McArdle. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
About your information and the public record.