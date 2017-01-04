Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222090
Date Died
December 27, 2015
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Judith L. Hessling
4470 W. Kemper Rd.
Cincinnati OH 45251

Decedent

Jack G. Mcardle
9050 Ashwood Ct
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Commissioner

Judith L. Hessling
4470 W. Kemper Rd.
Cincinnati OH 45251

Text

2017 EST 222090—Estate of Jack G. McArdle. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
