Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222091
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $350,000.00
- Date Died
- December 3, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Frank E. Young
20220 Glen Russ LaneEuclid OH 44117
Date Died :Saturday, December 3, 2016
Applicant
Bertha Green
3431 East 104th StreetCleveland OH 44104
Applicant's Attorney
Self
13113 Spring Blossom Trail
Chesterland OH 44026
Text2017 EST 222091—Estate of Frank E. Young. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $350,000.00. S. A. Lodwick, atty.
