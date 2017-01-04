Date Filed Wednesday, January 4, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222091 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $350,000.00 Date Died December 3, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 222091—Estate of Frank E. Young. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $350,000.00. S. A. Lodwick, atty.