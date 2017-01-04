Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222093
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
November 15, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Michael E. Zeilinger
4319 Fessenden Street Nw
Washington DC 20016

Decedent

Alan F. Zeilinger
75 East Juniper Lane
Moreland Hills OH 44022

Text

2017 EST 222093—Estate of Alan F. Zeilinger. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00.
