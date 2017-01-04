Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222093
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- November 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Michael E. Zeilinger
4319 Fessenden Street NwWashington DC 20016
Decedent
Alan F. Zeilinger
75 East Juniper LaneMoreland Hills OH 44022
Date Died :Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Text2017 EST 222093—Estate of Alan F. Zeilinger. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00.
