Date Filed Wednesday, January 4, 2017 Case Number 2017EST222094 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $20,000.00 Date Died June 24, 2016 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 222094—Estate of Sally S. Bergman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. M. I. Wachter, atty.