Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST222094
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$20,000.00
Date Died
June 24, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Mark I. Wachter
30195 Chagrin Blvd., Ste 300
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Isadore Wachter
Wachter Kurant LLC
30195 Chagrin Blvd
Pepper Pike OH 44124-5703

Decedent

Sally S. Bergman
1121 Ranchland Dr.
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Date Died :Friday, June 24, 2016

Text

2017 EST 222094—Estate of Sally S. Bergman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. M. I. Wachter, atty.
