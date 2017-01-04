Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, January 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST222094
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $20,000.00
- Date Died
- June 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Mark I. Wachter
30195 Chagrin Blvd., Ste 300Pepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Wachter Kurant LLC
30195 Chagrin Blvd
Pepper Pike OH 44124-5703
Decedent
Sally S. Bergman
1121 Ranchland Dr.Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Date Died :Friday, June 24, 2016
Text2017 EST 222094—Estate of Sally S. Bergman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $20,000.00. M. I. Wachter, atty.
